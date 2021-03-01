Looking for something fun to do in RVA? Take a guided trip on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for something socially distant and safe to do this spring season? Maybe you should try a one-of-kind experience on the James River!

The James River Association (JRA) has launched its registration for the 2021 season of their popular “Connect with the James” guided river trips. You can canoe, kayak or get on a pontoon boat tour in the Richmond and Williamsburg area.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the James River Association has been committed to continuing the work of getting people outside and connecting with the James River, but in a safe, socially distant, and fun environment,” said Aaron Bouchard, JRA’s Master Captain and Environmental Educator.

Registration for guided tours on the James River are now open. (Photo: James River Association)

Pre-registration is required for all programs. COVID-19 safety guidelines are strictly enforced. JRA provides canoes, kayaks, paddles, and personal flotation devices to participants.

Trips on the river run from March through October. To learn more about programs or book a trip, visit https://thejamesriver.org/whats-happening/connect-with-the-james/.