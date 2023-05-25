View from behind the plate at the Diamond ballpark as the Flying Squirrels play. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On select weekends this summer, grab your pillows and blankets and head on over to The Diamond to get cozy and watch a movie at the ballpark.

The Flying Squirrels will be hosting the three-night Summer Movie Series presented by Woodfin on Friday, June 30, Sunday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 16. The movies will be played on The Diamond’s video board.

Friday, June 30 — WALL-E : The gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

: The gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 27 — The Goonies : The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m.

: The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 16 — Encanto: The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to bring blankets and pillows — but no chairs — to watch the movies from the field or in the first-base lower bowl. Guests are asked to apply any sunscreen and bug spray before entering the field.

No outside food or beverages will be allowed, but concessions will be available at the first-base lower stand on the stadium’s concourse. Leave your cash at home, only credit and debit cards will be accepted.

Tickets to the events are $10 per person and can be bought at the ticket office or online here.

Free parking will be available in the stadium’s Blue Lot.