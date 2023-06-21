RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If the idea of explosives being set off just yards from your house fills you with fear, you’re not alone. A Richmond neighborhood is worried after learning land at a construction site near their homes will be detonated.

We hear about heroes being rescued from dynamite in movies and those colorful explosives on the 4th of July, but members of the Westover Hills neighborhood — like Carrie Haacke-Golden — said construction permitted by the city of Richmond is bringing dynamite a bit too close to home — literally.

“There might be explosives that would be put on the site to blow up some of the Riverside Cliff,” Haacke-Golden said.

That area is surrounded by historic architecture. A while back, just around nine homes received notice of potential city plans to set off explosives clearing this hilltop.

“They were only going to do inspections for 300 to 500 yards from the blasting zone,” Haacke-Golden said.

On June 20, neighbors were taken by surprise when officials showed up at the site ready for detonation — that day.

“It only was stopped by a neighbor finding out,” Haacke- Golden said.

Local leaders called an emergency meeting to address residents’ concerns and to speak with representatives of the Richmond Fire Department. Residents fear the blast, on top of already existent jack-hammering in the project’s area, will be too much for their homes — some of which date back to the 1800s.

“We’ve already had many gas leaks because we live in an area where we have pretty ancient infrastructure,” Haacke-Golden said.

8News reached out to officials, but just like many residents in the area, the team has not yet received clear answers. A spokesperson said they will be in touch. 8News was told the city of Richmond does have permits for the detonation and that proper inspections were made. However, residents still want more transparency.

“The developer of the new housing site is also on the city’s planning commission,” Haacke-Golden said. “That makes us wonder how all these decisions are being made.”

Residents primarily worry about safety. They told 8News that they fear their homes could collapse, the river could be harmed, or their beautiful landscaping could react poorly to the “boom.”

“We were told by the Fire Chief that blasting in a residential area is rarely approved,” Haacke-Golden explained when asked about the emergency meeting’s discussion. “We have asked over and over why it has been approved with houses within feet of a blasting zone and we have received no answers. We would just like some answers so that we can feel safe in our homes.”

Neighbors learned that the blast has been postponed until Monday, but they told 8News that they’re fighting to make sure it never happens.