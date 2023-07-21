RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival is returning for its 29th year this fall — this time supporting a good cause.

The Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival will be partnering with the Richmond Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) between October 20 and 22.

Ink Master judge and world-renowned tattoo artist Ryan Ashley will return to the festival as an exclusive special guest.

Throughout the weekend, international muralists will participate in the Live Art for Charity Auction, in which they will paint large canvases to auction off. Proceeds from the auction will support the Richmond SPCA, a nonprofit, no-kill humane society for animals. Bidding will be open online on Sunday, Oct. 22 and will be open for one week.

During the festival, many restaurants across the area will be donating $1 to the Richmond SPCA for every signature cocktail purchased. A list of the cocktails and restaurants is TBD.

On October 22, The Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival will be hosting the Family & Fur Friendly HallowInk Day. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Richmond SPCA, which will also be hosting a kissing booth with pup cups and more!

For more details on the convention and a full list of the attending artists, visit the Richmond Tattoo & Arts Festival website.