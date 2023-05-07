RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University community lost a local activist, an MBA candidate, and — to loved ones like Maryn Campbell — a star, Thursday, May 4, after 26-year old Shawn Soares was hit by a car along West Main Street.

“He had just started going back to business school which is why he was down here,” Campbell said.

While addressing the community Friday evening, friends of Soares said these types of tragedies are too painful and too common. Back in January, another VCU student — Mahrokh Khan — was hit and killed by a car while crossing an intersection at Laurel and West Main streets. Less than a week later, another pedestrian woman was hospitalized in a nearby traffic incident.

“I don’t know how we can continue to not improve conditions in Richmond,” Campbell said.

After those two incidents earlier this year, momentum seemed to grow in the race to address pedestrian safety. The VCU Police Department launched a campaign to hold drivers accountable, but students fear it’s just smoke and mirrors.

Wyatt Gordon, one of Soares’ friends and coworkers, became teary eyed while speaking out. He made an emotional plea for real, tangible change.

“Campus just isn’t safe for people,” Gordon said. “That’s just why he’s not here anymore. And we know we know what needs to be done.”

Another speaker, Stewart Schwartz, worked closely with Soares professionally. He has also been analyzing — and fighting — for safer streets.

“There is plenty of money to do it,” Schwartz said. “Instead of building new, sprawling roads, we ought to be making the existing ones safer.”

Bike and pedestrian safety activists have urged officials to lower speed limits in highly trafficked areas on VCU’s campus. According to the United States Department of Transportation, speed is a top factor in whether or not a crash will be fatal.

In a release, VCU acknowledged the need for change:

“It is clear that major change is needed to the city streets and sidewalks on and adjacent to our campuses,” a statement read. “The university is 100% committed to making improvements and is counting on the city to partner with us.”

It’s unclear what specific measures the university and City of Richmond are looking into, but the crash that led to Soares’ death is under investigation.

Soares’ friends said he spent his life fighting to help others. Now, they want him to be remembered as the curious, loving trailblazer he was.

“He really did just want to make the world a better place,” Gordon said.

VCU’s graduation is next weekend. Therefore, there will be more cars — and more pedestrians — out than normal. Drivers are encouraged to take extra caution.

