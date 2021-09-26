Loved ones hold vigil for a missing Richmond woman 5 years after her disappearance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday marks five years since a Richmond woman vanished without a trace.

Keeshae Jacobs disappeared near Chimborazo Park on Sept. 26, 2016, and her mother has continued her fight to find her.

Toni Jacobs said there hasn’t been an update in the case from police recently. However, prayer is helping her to continue the push for answers.

“Everyday, all day long, it’s a lot of prayer. I don’t know I just feel it in my heart that she’s getting ready to come home,” said Jacobs.

Keeshae Jacobs’ loved ones held a vigil Saturday evening by releasing yellow and blue environmentally-friendly balloons in her honor. Jacobs is said to have left home to spend the night with a friend in 2016.

She sent a text saying she would return home the next day, but no one has seen or head from her since.

“In my heart of hearts I know Keeshae is still out there, I know she’s out there,” said Jacobs.

Tyra Cooper, Jacobs’ cousin, said she spoke to her a few days before she went missing. She went to the same school as Jacobs and always spent time with her.

“My favorite memory with Keeshae was when we were little, and our parents left our older siblings to watch us,” Cooper said. “We hid from them for like an hour, and they could not find us. Well, that had to be the funniest moment.”

With Jacobs disappearance weighing heavy on the minds of friends and family, one thing remains unchanged: they are not giving up.

“It is very hard. It is a very touchy subject but my baby’s coming home,” said Cooper.

Jacobs is now teaming up with Richmond police to find any new leads in the case.

Officers will hold a press conference Monday morning to ask the community for any information in three missing persons cases, including Jacobs’.