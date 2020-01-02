Loved ones hold vigil for Richmond man fatally shot on Christmas morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vigil for Kenneth Lawson, a 37-year-old who was killed in a Christmas morning shooting in Shockoe Bottom, is underway in Richmond.
Authorities responded to the 1800 block of E. Main Street at 12:49 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
People were asked to bring white balloons and candles to the prayer vigil, which is being held at Ann Hardy Plaza Community Park.
Stay with 8News for a full report at 6 p.m.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Email from Chesterfield schools official says process underway to improve air quality at Midlothian Middle School
- Unfinished business: Senate stalls marijuana banking bill
- ‘What is Jeopardy!?’: Behind-the-scenes special to air on ABC
- After seven decades Volkswagen says goodbye to iconic Beetle
- Police arrest man accused of beating, kidnapping woman on video New Year’s Day