1  of  3
Breaking News
Virginia man charged in death of 69-year-old found in Nottoway County home Police: Missing Richmond woman last seen Christmas Day Death investigation underway after decomposed body found in Prince George County

Loved ones hold vigil for Richmond man fatally shot on Christmas morning

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vigil for Kenneth Lawson, a 37-year-old who was killed in a Christmas morning shooting in Shockoe Bottom, is underway in Richmond.

Authorities responded to the 1800 block of E. Main Street at 12:49 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

People were asked to bring white balloons and candles to the prayer vigil, which is being held at Ann Hardy Plaza Community Park.

Stay with 8News for a full report at 6 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events