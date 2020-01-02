Loved ones hold vigil for Richmond man fatally shot on Christmas morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vigil for Kenneth Lawson, a 37-year-old who was killed in a Christmas morning shooting in Shockoe Bottom, is underway in Richmond.

Authorities responded to the 1800 block of E. Main Street at 12:49 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"Put down the guns down. Stop the violence!" emotional words from Lawson’s biological mother. "I don’t want to go to any more of his friends funerals."



People were asked to bring white balloons and candles to the prayer vigil, which is being held at Ann Hardy Plaza Community Park.

