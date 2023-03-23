RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The loved ones of 13-year-old Marquan Mitchell-Nash, a Richmond Public Schools student who died in an accidental shooting on March 10, are honoring his life and calling for action from the community.

More than a hundred Binford Middle School students, teachers and Richmond Public School leaders gathered on Stockton Street in Manchester to remember Mitchell-Nash at a vigil and unity walk on Thursday, March 23.

Mitchell-Nash was described as a ball of energy who always kept a smile on his face. Now, his loved ones are hoping his life will serve as a reminder to put the guns down.

“My brother was my everything,” his sister said. “Put the guns down. I don’t care, put them down.”

The vigil attendees spoke about how tired they were to see Richmond youth become victim to gun violence.

“These guns are not here for kids,” Mitchell-Nash’s mother said. “Look at what happened to my babies.”

“I hope we have less of these,” his uncle added, referring to the vigil itself. “I hope we have none of these.”

Mitchell-Nash, a Binford Middle School student, was one of three Richmond Public School students shot in two separate incidents the night of Friday, March 10.

The first incident happened on Halifax Avenue, when one student was shot and two others were grazed by bullets. The second incident, which involved Mitchell-Nash, took place on Stockton Street, where the 13-year-old was killed in an accidental shooting.

As loved ones marched with heavy hearts on Thursday night, they held balloons in hand, as well as signs that read “Forever Thirteen” and sweatshirts covered in photos of Mitchell-Nash that read “Long Live Quan.”

“It is our job to continue to cover these babies in prayer,” Mitchell-Nash’s former teacher said. “Long live Quan”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spoke out after the shooting, saying in part, “Guns are too easily accessible by our children and result in tragedies.”

Mitchell-Nash’s funeral is set for Sunday, March 26.