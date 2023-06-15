The two people killed in the shooting were 18-year-old Shawn Jackson (Right) and his father, 36-year-old Lorenzo “Renzo” Smith (Left).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Family, friends, community members and school leaders gathered at Speaking Spirit Ministries on Thursday to attend the homegoing service of Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith.

Dozens of people attended the service wearing red and white balloons and flowers decorated the front of the church in honor Jackson’s favorite colors.

Jackson, 18, and Smith, 36, were shot and killed on June 6 outside the Altria Theater, where Huguenot High School had just held its graduation.

Richmond police arrested and charged Amari Pollard, 19, with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to Renzo and Jackson’s deaths.

Grenda Smith, Renzo Smith’s mother and Jackson’s grandmother, said she’s mourning this loss.

“Shawn, I love you and he would always say ‘I love you more,'” she said. “That’s how he would end each and every conversation with me is, ‘I love you more.'”

Flowers for the funeral services of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo: 8News’ Nicole Dantzler)

Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras and Henrico County manager John Vithoulkas were also in attendance on Thursday. Kevin Olds, former assistant principal at Huguenot High School and current principal at George Wythe High School, attended and spoke during the service.

“I’m pleading and I’m begging. Let’s put the guns down,” Olds said. “No one should walk into their graduation, receive their diploma and then lay out afterwards. No one.”

Richmond police released a statement on Tuesday calling this investigation “complex.”

Acting police chief Rick Edwards said Pollard went to his car on the day of graduation to retrieve a gun, before returning and opening fire.

But questions still remain about if the gun used in the shooting was purchased legally or illegally, since Pollard is only 19 years old.

As the shooting continues to be investigated, Olds reminded the attendees that even in this difficult time, there are people invested in keeping the community safe.

“They were loved. They were appreciated. They were a part of the village,” Olds said. “Now as the principal of George Wythe, I need you to know that we’re in the process of saving lives.”