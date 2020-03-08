‘Lyon Meets Luzon’: Perch restaurant hosts five-course dinner to benefit RPS culinary program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Perch restaurant on West Broad Street will be hosting a dinner Monday, March 9, to benefit the RPS tech center culinary program.

Chef Mike Ledesma and Chef Jean-Marc Tachet are preparing a French-Filipino inspired five-course dinner including Paul Bocuse’s Black Truffle soup, as well ask a Pork Adobo — that Richmond Public Schools culinary students will assist in preparing.

In 1993, at age 25, Chef Tachet became Meilleur Ouvrier de France — a culinary award that is only given to one recipient every four years in France. This made him the youngest to ever receive the award.

Chef Jean-Marc Tachet

Chef Mike Ledesma is the Owner of Perch and has donated his staff and time to bring this event to life.

Culinary students of RPS Culinary Program will be working alongside the two aforementioned chefs to prepare one of the five courses.

‘Lyon Meets Luzon Dinner‘ will consist of 100 total seats and will cost $100 per ticket. Gratuity is included in the price of admission.

There are three seating times: 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: