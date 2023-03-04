The “Machine Vision” exhibit is now on display at the Candela Gallery until April 29. Credit: 8News.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever wanted to see portraits shot on x-ray machines? How about trying to find the one human in a group of androids? You can do all that and see more artwork at a new exhibition now open at the Candela Gallery in Richmond.

The focus on the “Machine Vision” exhibit is on how humans interact with technology. The artists used surveillance cameras, robotics and artificial intelligence to create their works.

Credit: 8News

Credit: 8News

The exhibition features the work of Michael Borowski, Kurt Caviezel, Adam Chin, Rashed Haq, Noelle Mason, Drew Nikonowicz, Maija Tammi and Corinne Vionnet.

“Machine Vision” opened to the public on Friday, March 3 will be on display until April 29. There will also be an artist panel on April 6, with more details on the panel coming soon.

Candela is located at 214 W. Broad Street. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and Saturdays between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.