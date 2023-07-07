RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works will be closing two Richmond streets for a day each to test flooding detection systems.

The two streets below will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the date listed:

Magnolia Avenue between Rady Street to Magnolia Road on Wednesday, July 12

between Rady Street to Magnolia Road on Bainbridge Street, between 20th and 21st Streets on Thursday, July 13

According to Richmond officials, the High Water Detection Systems “provide state-of-the-art public safety warnings to alert the public to stay off flooded roadways” — meaning the system is meant to notify motorists ahead of time if a road is closed due to flooding.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials said the software monitors conditions constantly, and that it is most typically needed in areas with low water crossings, and areas prone to coastal flooding and underpasses.