Maintenance worker saves several people after fire damages Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than a dozen people are displaced from their homes after a fire damaged four apartments on Cecil Road on Saturday.

12 adults and five children were living in four separate apartments and were all impacted by the early morning blaze.

The fire devastated the building, and the Richmond Fire Department reported that they were battling the flames at around 10 a.m.

The apartment complex maintenance supervisor, Alvin Taylor, said he was just getting his day started when he noticed the fire. He said he also noticed nobody was coming out of the building, so he jumped into action.

“See nobody come to the doors, I start kicking the doors and banging on the doors,” Taylor said. “That’s when everyone must’ve been asleep. I know one guy was in the shower and I got them out. I got them out, everybody out the building. Then the fire truck showed up.”

Nobody was hurt with the help of Taylor’s bravery, but one dog didn’t make it out of the building in time.

At this time no cause has been reported.

