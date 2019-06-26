Major demolition underway at future Carytown Exchange

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Major demolition is underway at the site of the future Carytown Exchange in Richmond. An entire block of Carytown is being redeveloped by Regency Centers Corporation, a Florida-based shopping center developer.

Demolition on the exchange began the week of June 10 and is expected to take up to three months. Austin Stalnaker works at the nearby Carytown Burgers & Fries and spoke with 8News about the new future in sight for the shopping and dining district.

“There were a lot of businesses there that had to move and I’m sad for them because I know some of the people that were there and I’m sure a lot of them seeing nothing happen for so long were probably wondering,” Stalnaker said, “ya know, is something going to happen.”

Once the demolition is over, staging and site work will begin and be on going until construction starts.

In the next two years, the area will be redeveloped with roughly $40 million worth of commercial space, anchored by a new Publix.

The developers say that the 120,000 square foot exchange will reflect the charm and character of Carytown. The project is about 20,000 square feet larger than the existing shopping center.

Regency Centers Corp. told 8News that so far the two retailers confirmed for the Carytown Exchange are Publix and CVS. However, they add many retailers are expressing interest in being part of the project.

According to Regency Developers, construction is set to begin at the end of this year. Some retailers are expected to open in 2021.

Free parking will be located in a new two-story deck and the exchange will offer 116 more parking spaces than the current shopping center.