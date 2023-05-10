RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A major gas leak on Broad Street near Scott’s Addition and the Museum District has resulted in evacuations and road closures on Wednesday morning.

According to an announcement from the Richmond Police Department around 6:45 a.m., buildings near the 3600 block of West Broad Street — including apartments and Crunch gym — were evacuated as a result of the incident.

Broad Street was closed between Thompson Street and Roseneath Road. However, around 7:15 a.m., police reported Broad Street had been reopened and “evacuations ended.”

Virginia State Police also originally closed Interstate 195 northbound and southbound near the Broad Street exit — causing a 1-mile backup. However, shortly before 7:15 a.m., all lanes were reopened.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area. Department of Public Utilities (DPU) gas crews reported they were en route to the scene around 6:45 a.m. Around 7 a.m., crews reported that the gas main had been shut off.

“Area has been made safe,” a tweet from DPU around 15 minutes later reads. “Gas crews are consulting with the contractor that performed planned overnight work as part of the preventative maintenance program,”

Broad Street has been closed between Thompson Street and Hamilton Street. (Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

According to the Richmond Fire Department, it is unclear when the scene will be fully cleared.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.