RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced a temporary closure of a major Richmond intersection.

The intersection of Hull Street and Cowardin Avenue/Richmond Highway will be closed from Friday, Sept. 30 through Friday, Oct. 7, according to a release.

The closures will last from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

According to DPW, the lane closures are a result of contracting upgrades to pedestrian curb ramps and traffic signal infrastructure.

For more information on this and other road closures, visit the DPW website.