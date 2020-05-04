Major US airlines begin to require face masks on flights

SANDSTON, Va. (WRIC) — JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines are now mandating that passengers wear face coverings on flights to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 as of May 4.

JetBlue announced last week that the popular airline would require masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues, becoming the first U.S. airline to do so.

Starting May 4, all customers must wear a face covering while traveling, including in flight, as well as during check-in, boarding and deplaning. Learn more at https://t.co/Yfzwl0sJUL pic.twitter.com/kRrZj6K958 — JetBlue (@JetBlue) April 28, 2020

Stay safe, everyone! Thanks to our team in Denver, this Dreamliner is #UnitedTogether with our customers and employees in wearing a face covering. 😊https://t.co/DHjUIBhauT pic.twitter.com/cSmhEQHw8a — United Airlines (@united) May 4, 2020

At Richmond International Airport — empty escalators and luggage belts are slowly starting to get more passenger activity.

Travelers like Tony Mathias approve of the decision.

“One cough can spread 6-8 seats away,” Mathias said. “I think it’ll help everyone in general because it won’t go out. Keeps it a little more contained. If nothing else — mentally it’ll help people. They have the ability to implement any rule they want and if you don’t wanna follow it then you don’t take that flight. It’s as simple as that.”

Maria Mize dropped off her brother whose final destination is Spain. He had been stuck in Virginia since March 8, but had only planned to stay for 10 days while visiting the United States for a family wedding.

“So now he’s flying Richmond to Atlanta, Atlanta to Amsterdam, Amsterdam to Madrid,” Mize said.

His family was able to keep him occupied for nearly two months. Now, wearing his mask and three flights later, he is finally going home.

Mize arriving at RIC with her family.

Mize said passengers need to take COVID-19 very seriously.

“I’m amazed that people don’t wear masks when it’s important to not only protect yourself, but others,” Mize said.

In the coming days — other major airlines are expected to require passengers to wear masks. If you plan on traveling soon, check with your individual airline for requirements before heading to the airport.

LATEST HEADLINES: