RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Make-A-Wish, a charity which grants wishes for kids suffering from terminal illnesses, hosted a fundraising event at the Country Club of Virginia in Richmond’s West End Friday.

The event, called the Wish Ball, was a celebration of another year of granting wishes. Since 1986, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has granted wishes for over 5,600 kids, but there are over 300 across the Commonwealth who are still yet to have their wish granted.

The event blew past its fundraising goal of $300,000, having raised over $400,000 for the charity.