RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s not unusual for March temperatures to rest around 30 degrees in Central Virginia. Therefore, you may not be thinking about slathering on the sunscreen or gathering your pool gear just yet. But the City of Richmond has opened lifeguard applications early this season.

“We’re trying to be proactive instead of reactive,” Jerrod Booker, the City of Richmond’s Aquatics Supervisor, said.

Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, pools and recreation centers across the country have been fighting to build back staffing. Last year, the American Lifeguard Association warned that lifeguarding shortages could impact around one-third of the country’s pools.

“The decision to get out early is to try to get in front of employment and in front of hiring,” Booker explained. “It’s to try to get as many bodies in those positions as possible.”

In our region, the Virginia Red Cross emphasized the importance of having sufficient lifeguards to staff public pools. Last summer, the City of Petersburg struggled to open its only public pool due to trouble hiring enough lifeguards.

“You want to get in front of these things, so you can be as prepared as possible for that shortcoming,” Booker noted.

Lifeguarding is not a role that can be taken lightly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 4,000 people in the United States die by drowning each year. Increasing accessibility to lifeguards is all about safety and making sure people have immediate medical help.

If you get into an emergency at a swimming pool or around that area, lifeguards are first responders,” Booker said. “They’re the first line of care.”

Booker told 8News that the City of Richmond aims to hire about 80 staffers each season. This year, Richmond’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities department anticipates between 80% and 90% of last year’s employees to return.

Booker noted, at this point, the City believes it’s on track to acquiring the necessary number of lifeguards to open as planned.

“We started recruiting year-round last summer,” Booker said. “We made contact during our swim meets, we made contact during the athletic week.”

Booker also credited this hiring success to the early release of applications and the City’s recreation and aquatics departments’ lifeguard schooling program. However, their eyes — and now applications — are open for potential hires.

More information about applications can be found at https://www.richmond.ca/parksrec/pools/job/steps.htm?PageMode=HTML



