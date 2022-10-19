Richmond Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on the 2200 block of North 23rd Street. (Photo: Olivia Jaiquith, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A person was found dead on North 23rd Street in Richmond’s East End after a shooting on Wednesday, police say.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of North 23rd Street at 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for a report of a shooting.

2200 North 23rd Street in Richmond

When police arrived, they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.