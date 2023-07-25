RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a missing man, 40-year-old Matthew Nasal, was pulled from the James River around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to his wife.

Two days after last being seen, Richmond Police Department worked alongside the Richmond Fire Department on a call for a water rescue around 11 a.m. in the Belle Isle area. Police said the water rescue mission turned into a recovery mission when Nasal’s body was pulled from the water just downriver from Texas Beach, near the dam off Tredegar Street.

Nasal was reported as missing after last being seen on Sunday, July 23 just before 5 p.m. on the James River – possibly near the Texas Beach area, according to the Richmond Police Department.

