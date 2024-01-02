RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man and three juvenile boys have been detained after gunshots were fired during a domestic situation on East Brookland Park Boulevard.

At 9:56 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, Fourth Precinct officers with the Richmond Police Department near East Brookland Park Boulevard heard gunshots.

When officers arrived to the 1100 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard, there was a domestic situation occurring, where the shots were fired.

Police said there were no injuries, but a vehicle was struck.

Four individuals — including a man and three juvenile boys — were detained for the investigation.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said no charges had yet been placed.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 804-646-4105.