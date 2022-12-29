RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of getting into a shootout with Richmond Police in July is back in custody and facing new charges from a separate incident.

21-year-old Dakari Reinhardt, who Richmond Police say exchanged gunfire with officers after speeding and crashing his car on East 9th Street in the Manchester neighborhood on Monday, July 25, was arrested again on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

In this latest arrest, Reinhardt has been charged with use of a machine gun for aggressive purpose, carrying concealed weapons, possession of a controlled substance or imitation controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances. He is set to appear in court in February.

According to the Richmond Police Department, on July 25, an officer patrolling in the Manchester neighborhood saw Reinhardt crash his car while speeding on the 200 block of East 9th Street.

Police say Reinhardt then got out of his car and ran away from the crash scene. When an officer attempted to engage with Reinhardt, the two exchanged gunfire and were both shot. The officer was shot in the hip area and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Reinhardt was shot in the upper torso and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, Reinhardt was charged with a hit-and-run, aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute and possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances.

On Dec. 15, all of the charges stemming from the July incident were dropped, according to the Virginia Judicial System’s website.