RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man suspected in a strangulation and aggravated assault that occurred in Shockoe Bottom last month.

According to police, 23-year-old Ladell Holmes was arrested on Wednesday night, April 19.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, officers were called to the 00 block of North 19th Street for a reported assault.

Upon their arrival, officers found an injured woman who — according to police — had been assaulted by an unknown male in an alley off of North 19th Street.

According to police, detectives received important tips from the public during their investigation that led them to identify Holmes as a suspect.

“The victim reported she was walking in the area when assaulted by Holmes, who strangled and struck her, seriously injuring her leg,” said a spokesperson for the department.

Sgt. Anthony Catoggio said surveillance cameras nearby caught the assault on video.

“The victim was walking down the alley and you just see the suspect come out from the shadows and just come up behind her, and I mean before she even knew what was going on the suspect was on top of her,” Catoggio said.