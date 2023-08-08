RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who entered and attempted to enter multiple homes.

Police said detectives received reports of an unknown man that entered and attempted to enter homes in the Oak Grove and Bellemeade neighborhoods. Multiple cameras show the suspect attempting to enter homes throughout the city. In some instances, the suspect was able to gain entry into the house, as well as steal a resident’s car keys and vehicles.

There are at least 18 total reports that this suspect may be connected to, police said.

The suspect may be seen holding a shoulder bag and possibly wearing a face mask, according to police.

Suspect in alleged break-ins and car thefts (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Police further said that in many of these incidents, windows and doors were unlocked at the time.

Detectives ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to call or text 911.

Anyone with images from surveillance cameras of who they believe is the suspect, or anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672, or text the footage to 804-510-4188.