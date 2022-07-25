RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after allegedly swinging a machete at patrons of a nightclub in South Richmond over the weekend.
At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, an off-duty Richmond Police officer observed several people fighting in the 5300 block of Hull Street.
The officer went to investigate the scene and reportedly found an adult male swinging a machete at patrons. When the officer issued commands for the individual to drop the machete, the individual refused, according to police.
The officer deployed his department-issued taser which struck the suspect and caused him to drop the weapon. Police said the officer then arrested the suspect — now identified as 26-year-old San Jose Cruz of North Chesterfield — at the scene.
A victim at the scene reported being cut by the offender.
Cruz was charged with malicious wounding and resisting arrest.