RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after allegedly swinging a machete at patrons of a nightclub in South Richmond over the weekend.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, an off-duty Richmond Police officer observed several people fighting in the 5300 block of Hull Street.

The officer went to investigate the scene and reportedly found an adult male swinging a machete at patrons. When the officer issued commands for the individual to drop the machete, the individual refused, according to police.

Walter San Jose Cruz (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

The officer deployed his department-issued taser which struck the suspect and caused him to drop the weapon. Police said the officer then arrested the suspect — now identified as 26-year-old San Jose Cruz of North Chesterfield — at the scene.

A victim at the scene reported being cut by the offender.

Cruz was charged with malicious wounding and resisting arrest.