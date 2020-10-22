Man arrested after infant found unresponsive, dies in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police arrested a man linked to an infant’s Wednesday morning death in the city.

According to police, officers were called to the 3400 block of Florida Avenue following reports that a male infant was unresponsive.

Emergency crews transported the infant to the hospital were he was later pronounced dead.

Terrell Glover was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Additional charges are pending.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: