RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police announced on Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood in April.

According to police, 27-year-old Jihad Bryant, of Henrico, was arrested on Thursday, July 28, after charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On April 3, officers responded to the 100 block of North 19th Street for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found one adult male, no identified as 30-year-old Lakeith Ruffin, Jr., of Richmond, with a gunshot wound.

Ruffin was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond Police at 804-646-7715, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3Tips mobile app.