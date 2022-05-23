RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood on Sunday night after being accused of striking multiple parked cars while driving under the influence.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Richmond Police Department received a call to the 2900 block of West Leigh Street for reported collisions.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that a car had struck four parked cars and one parked motorcycle before coming to a stop.

(Photo Credit: Alex Thorson)

(Photo Credit: Alex Thorson)

According to Richmond Police, none of the vehicles were occupied and there were no reported injuries.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Andrew Gill of Richmond at the scene.

Gill was charged with driving under the influence.