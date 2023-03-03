RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has now been arrested in connection to a shooting in an alley on West Broad Street last month that left one man dead.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of West Broad Street and North Meadow Street just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, for a reported shooting. A man was found shot, down and unresponsive in the alley at the scene. He was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

The victim was identified as Balewa Hendy, 24, of Richmond.

Police believed that an altercation resulted in the shooting.

Alvin Holmes, 28, of Richmond, was arrested in Richmond on Wednesday, March 1, without incident. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and additional charges are pending.

Richmond Police Interim Chief Rick Edwards said that police were able to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle during this investigation by examining video sources throughout the City.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123.