RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

At 7:58 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital after it was reported a man had arrived looking for treatment of an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

The Richmond Police Department said detectives are investigating the possibility that the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Columbia Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at 804-646-4314.