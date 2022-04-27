RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the city’s Southside.

At approximately 1:05 a.m., a man arrived at VCU Medical Center suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

Detectives said the shooting likely occurred near the intersection of East 12th Street and Hull Street.

Detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.