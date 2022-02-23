RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking the public for help with identifying a man involved in two commercial burglaries at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Broad Street.

The two burglaries happened just hours apart at the store on the 1600 block of West Broad Street.

At 11:25 p.m. on February 6, officers were called to the store location for the report of a burglary. Officers spoke to an employee who stated that the business was closed and there was a person who was seen on camera at 10:08 p.m. stealing items from the business. The suspect ran away with several items before police arrived.

At 4:55 a.m. a few hours later, the same suspect returned to the closed business to steal more items and run away, according to police.

The suspect was last seen wearing brown coveralls and a dark-colored hat with white or light-colored designs on it.

Anyone who has information about the identity of this individual is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Bruington at 804-646-6619 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.