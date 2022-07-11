RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Trash cans are disappearing from some Richmonders’ homes and now police are stepping in to look for the trash bin bandits who took them.

Richmond police said the second precinct is investigating a report for a larceny of a trash can just one week ago.

The reported theft happened along West 28th Street. But according to several neighbors in the area, several of their trash cans and recycling carts were stolen in recent weeks from the alleyway between West 27th and 28th Streets in Woodland Heights.

Surveillance video provided to 8News shows a man driving a white pick-up truck around 6 a.m. on June 22. The man is seen dragging the cans and putting them on the unmarked truck. At least six trash cans were hauled away on the truck.

In a separate incident, a dark blue car with a trailer was caught on camera while hauling away cans and recycling carts from the same alleyway.

8News reached out to the city’s Department of Public Works Monday and they said they’re not aware of the police investigation. However, any city worker who may be collecting cans for replacement would display proper clothes and logos.

“When we collect a broken trash can for replacement, the can is collected by a city employee (in uniform) driving a city of Richmond marked vehicle. We do not use private or third-party distributors or collectors,” the department said in a statement.

“Why do people need these trashcans?” asked Carmen Vasquez.

She’s keeping a closer eye on the street she’s called home for 10 years because it’s where she once became a victim.

“It was quite frustrating because you go to take your trash out and suddenly there’s no trash can there,” she said.

Some trash can crooks stole her bin from the same alleyway in Woodland Heights several years ago. It left her garbage to pile up and she was forced to dump her trash in other neighbors’ trash cans.

“I’ve resorted to spray painting my address on my trash cans so it’s a little harder for people to take it,” Vasquez added.

The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority said since January that about 20 of their carts have been reported stolen in Richmond.

The Department of Public Works said they don’t track how many trash cans were reported lost and/or stolen to them.

Though it’s a trashy thing to do, the trash capers wouldn’t have to pay the fee for a new can. Instead, the burden falls on the victims.

The Waste Management Authority said a lost and/or stolen cart is about $90 to replace. The Department of Public Works said they’ll replace a lost or stolen can if a report is filed with the director.

“I’m blown away, to be honest,” Vasquez said. “Is there a service that we could provide that prevents people from needing to steal these trash cans?”

Residents in the area said they had to wait about one to two weeks for their replacements. Others are still waiting.

“This happening 10 years ago probably was not as shocking as it is today when there’s so much renovation happening,” Vasquez said.