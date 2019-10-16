Man charged in August Redd Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man linked to a homicide on Redd Street in August is behind bars following his arrest Tuesday, according to authorities.

Richmond Police Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service, arrested Rico T. Mattox, 27, of the 1900 block of Redd Street. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers received a call for a person shot in the 1900 block of Redd Street around 7:45 p.m. on Aug 10. When officers arrived they located Cortez L. Wright, 28, of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.