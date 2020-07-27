Man charged in connection to Forest Hill Avenue double homicide, crash

Geoffrey T. Stone has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond detectives have arrested a man in connection to a double homicide in Forrest Hill last month. Geoffrey T. Stone was been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Wednesday, June 24, Police were called to an area near the intersection of Forest Hill and Semmes Avenues around 1:15 a.m. after a call for gunfire in the area. Police found one vehicle flipped over in a creek, which had been there for nearly three hours.

Authorities said the car drove through the guardrail across from the Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream restaurant, and into the creek below.

According to police, all three men in the car appeared to have been shot. Two were taken to the hospital, where one of them died. Police said a third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified the victims as two Richmond men, 24-year-old Cinque Johnson, who was pronounced dead at the scene and 24-year-old Larry Branch, Jr., who died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 Or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.