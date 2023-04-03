15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was caught in the crossfire of a shooting, and killed in Richmond’s northside Monday, Sept. 12.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the men charged in connection with the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey is expected to appear in court this morning.

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is being charged with first-degree murder in connection with Humphrey’s death. This morning’s court appearance is a term hearing to build toward resolving this case.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. 2022, Humphrey had been walking to the store when a shooting between two groups broke out. Humphrey was caught in the middle of the gunfire and was killed, sending her loved ones and community members into outrage.

Following an investigation, Richmond police charged several men accused of having played a part in Humphrey’s murder; Tyree Coley, Savonne Henderson, Mitchell Hudson, Rashard Jackson and, of course, Coley-Pettiford.

Coley-Pettiford was also facing prior charges of attempted first-degree murders before Humphrey was killed. The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 3.

To read more, click BELOW: