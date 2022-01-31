Man charged in Delaware crash that killed Richmond woman

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A Richmond woman died in a Delaware hospital following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Newark.

Delaware State Police say she was riding in a Ford Focus with a New Hampshire man. He has been identified as John D. White and is now facing charges connected to the deadly crash.

Police said the crash happened early Sunday in southbound lanes as a Ford Focus traveled at speeds below the posted speed limit. A tractor trailer approaching the Ford from behind changed lanes, but police said moments later the Ford moved over too. The truck driver couldn’t avoid a collision and hit the Ford.

The Richmond woman, who police say was 56 years old, was taken from the crash to the hospital, where she died. Her name has not been released yet.

The Ford driver is charged with operation of a vehicle causing death of another person, driving without a valid driver license, improper lane change and failure to signal lane change.