RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The former Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) hospital employee accused of killing a coworker during a fight in a VCU Medical Center stairwell took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial.

The defense team of Christopher Boisseau, who faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Ty’Quan White, called him and another witness to the stand before Wednesday morning’s recess.

Police said Boisseau and White were arguing in a stairwell of the VCU Medical Center North Hospital before the shooting. White, a Richmond resident, was 25.

Boisseau has pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense in the shooting, telling jurors Wednesday that White reached for his pocket where he was holding his gun, according to 8News reporter Rolynn Wilson, who is in the courtroom.

On Tuesday, Boisseau’s defense claimed White started the fight and that Boisseau feared for his life and used his gun in self-defense.

Boissuea is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Closing arguments are expected later Wednesday.

8News reporter Rolynn Wilson contributed to this report.