Man charged with inciting riot during protests in downtown Richmond

Richmond Police arrested Kevin M. Beecher for inciting a riot during protests on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo: Richmond Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police made two arrests and wrote 10 summonses during protests in downtown Richmond Thursday night.

Police said they were made aware of flyers for an event scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Lee Circle. At about 9:30 p.m., police said a few dozen protestors led by the group “Black Lives Matter 757” assembled at the Stuart Circle and began to march downtown.

According to police, the march lasted about an hour before vehicles drove into oncoming traffic at E Broad and N 9th streets.

Richmond Police officers issued 10 summonses for various traffic offenses and arrested two people.

During the first arrest, Stephen Ward was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon. Ward was then released on summons.

Items that belong to Stephen Ward. (Photo: RPD)

Around 11:30 p.m., Richmond officers saw Kevin M. Beecher throw a traffic cone at an occupied tractor trailer, traveling through the intersection of W Broad and N Henry streets.

Kevin M. Beecher arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with inciting a riot. (Photo: RPD)

The cone damaged the windshield of the trailer. Police had to chase Beecher down. He was arrested about a block away from the incident.

Beecher is charged with inciting a riot, throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle, destruction of property, and pedestrian in roadway.

