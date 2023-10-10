RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a 72-year-old man, also of Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department said officers were called at around 12:44 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 to the 3700 block of Autumn Lane in the Deerborne area of Richmond’s Southside for a welfare check.

When officers arrived in the home, they located 72-year-old Leroy Ross, who was lying unresponsive in his bedroom. Police said Ross had visible injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, according to Richmond Police.

Brandon Turner, 26-year-old was present at the scene and was arrested by detectives, police said. Turner has been charged with murder, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective G. Russell of Richmond Police at 804-646-7715.