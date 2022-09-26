RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department into a homicide near Chippenham Hospital.

According to police, shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, officers were called to the 600 block of Elgin Terrace for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman — now identified as 30-year-old NeNe Kline of Richmond — with an apparent gunshot wound. Kline was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause of death. According to police, investigators have determined the homicide to be a domestic-related incident.

Laquan Johnson, 30, of Chesterfield was apprehended in Orange County, Virginia with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder. Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Anyone with information relating to this homicide is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715.