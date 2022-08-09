RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department has charged a man with possession of child pornography following an incident in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood.

On Sunday, June 19, an officer was called to the 700 block of North 32nd Street for the report of a suspicious man photographing children. Upon their arrival, the officer reportedly located the suspect, who ran away from the area.

According to police, the officer successfully managed to detain the suspect — identified by police as 32-year-old Brentley Birchett of Richmond — and found him in possession of child pornography on his mobile phone.

Birchett was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The Richmond Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the investigation

Anyone with information related to this or other incidents involving crimes against children is encouraged to call the Richmond Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 804-646-6741 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips mobile app can also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.