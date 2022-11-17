RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a domestic stabbing near Oakwood Cemetery.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, officers were called to the 3500 block of East Richmond Road for a reported stabbing.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman with a stab wound. Police said the injury was considered to be non-life-threatening and she was treated and released at the scene.

Richmond Police Department detectives determined that the incident was domestic-related.

Police later arrested 44-year-old Raymond Tayler in connection to the incident. Taylor was charged with malicious wounding and burglary.