Man clinging to life following Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is battling life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Richmond Tuesday night.
Police say units were called to the 1500 block of Silver Avenue just after 4 p.m. for a shooting. There, a man was found with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police say further investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Gordon Avenue.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
