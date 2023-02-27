RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found guilty of a firearm charge by a federal jury, after an incident involving Richmond Police in January 2022.

Rashon Torrence, 26, was convicted of one count of possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to the United States Department of Justice, officers saw a truck speeding in a residential area of Richmond’s Northside on Jan. 3, 2022. The driver — later identified as Torrence — was reportedly wearing a black ski mask.

After a brief car chase — which reached speeds of approximately 70 mph — Torrence stopped his truck and attempted to run away into a patch of bamboo. An officer running after him reportedly saw Torrence throw a black object from his hand.

Following his arrest, officers returned to the tree area and found a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol. According to police, the firearm had been reported stolen on Nov. 27, 2021. Police also recovered 10 methamphetamine pills, 44 Clonazolam pills and $352 from Torrence’s person.

All drug-related charges were dropped in Richmond City Circuit Court. According to court documents, Torrence’s counsel argued against the prosection’s motion to include the narcotics evidence for contextual purposes.

Torrence had a prior conviction of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is expected to be sentenced on June 27 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.