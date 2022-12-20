RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Travis Ball, a man convicted of killing Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter in May 2017, was sentenced to an additional 15 years for two malicious wounding crimes committed in jail.

According to the Online Virginia Judiciary Database, Ball was convicted of two separate charges on Tuesday, Dec. 20:

One count of conspiring to malicious wounding by mob

One count of attempting malicious wounding by mob

Ball pleaded guilty to both counts. He received an additional five-year sentence for the conspiracy to commit malicious wounding charge and an additional 10-year sentence for the attempted malicious wounding charge.

At the time of his initial arrest for the shooting murder of a special agent in 2017, there were questions about whether or not Ball would receive the death penalty.

During his trial, Ball was originally sentenced to life imprisonment but the final sentence was suspended to 36 years. In 2020, an additional 10 years were added to his sentence due to a weapons charge for the 2017 killing.