RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The former Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Medical Center employee charged with shooting and killing a coworker earlier this year was convicted on Wednesday.

On the second day of his jury trial, Christopher Boisseau was convicted of second-degree murder — amended from the initial charge of first-degree murder — and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Around midnight on May 10, officers from both the Richmond Police Department and VCU Police were called to VCU Medical Center North Hospital — located at 1300 East Marshall Street — for a reported shooting.

Following an investigation, police determined that a fight had broken out in the hospital stairwell between Boisseau and his coworker, 25-year-old Ty’Quan White. During Boisseau’s trial, prosecutors claimed that the argument was started over a trash assignment.

The fight resulted in Boisseau shooting White who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During his trial, Boisseau pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense in the shooting, telling jurors that White had been reaching for his pocket where he was carrying the gun.

Prosecutors said White was “killed over nothing” during their closing arguments. Additionally, they said hospitals are meant to be safe spaces and that VCU Medical Center’s policy against guns, which Boisseau said he was unaware of, was clear before the shooting.

Boisseau is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Dec. 11, later this year.