Man seriously injured in shooting on Plazaview Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot on Plazaview Road in Richmond. The Richmond Police Department responded to the shooting just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found the victim at 209 Plazaview Road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, stay with 8News for updates.

