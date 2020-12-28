Man seriously injured in shooting on Plazaview Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot on Plazaview Road in Richmond. The Richmond Police Department responded to the shooting just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers found the victim at 209 Plazaview Road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, stay with 8News for updates.
