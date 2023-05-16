RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with severe injuries after a shooting in the Highland Park area on Tuesday night, which also grazed and injured a juvenile victim.

Richmond Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of 5th Avenue at 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot with life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A male juvenile victim was also on scene and had graze wound. He refused medical treatment.

Richmond Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.